March 5. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of March.

NAMES

Public figure and statesman, leader of the national and liberation Alash Movement, Chairman of the Government of the Alash Autonomy, publicist, scholar, and translatorwas a graduate of the Omsk Technical College. He also graduated from the Economic Faculty of the Petersburg Forest Institute. In 1905, he became a member of the Cadets’ Party. In 1905, he was among those who attempted to found the Kirgiz (Kazakh) Constitutional Democratic Party at the Congress of the Delegates of the five regions in Uralsk. He was arrested for his political activities on two occasions in January 1906 and in 1908. After the second arrest he lived in an exile in Samara until 1917. Bukeikhanov founded the Alash Party together with Akhmet Baiturssynov and Mirzhakip Dulatov. Later he becomes the party’s chairman. Between 1920 and 1930 he was arrested three times. He was executed by shooting on September 27, 1937 and rehabilitated only in May 1989.

Member of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major Generalwas born in North Kazakhstan region in 1956. He graduated from the Blagoveshchensk Higher Tank Command School, the Military Armored Forces Academy, and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. From 2013 to 2017 he served as the First Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Stateswoman of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1961 in Aktobe region. She graduated from the Alma-Ata Credit and Accounting College and the Almaty Kazakh State Management Academy. Throughout her professional career she worked at several national banks. She was deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6and 7convocation between 2016 and 2023.

Member of the higher command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant Generalwas born in Temirtau, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and completed higher academic courses at the National Defense University of Kazakhstan. Throughout his military career he held several notable posts at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1977 in Dzhambul region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2021.