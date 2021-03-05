Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 5. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of March.

photo

Alikhan Bukeikhanov (1866-1937) – a public figure and Statesman, leader of the national and liberation and Alash movement, Chairman of the Government of the Alash Autonomy, publicist, scholar, and translator.

He graduated from the Omsk Technical College, and later the Economic Faculty of the Petersburg Forest Institute.

In 1905, he joined the Cadets’ Party as a member. In late 2019, he was among the five movers behind the attempt to found the Kirgiz (Kazakh) Constitutional Democratic Party at the Congress of the Delegates of the five regions in Uralsk.

He was a member of the first State Duma representing Akmola region.

photo

Ruslan Alimov (1956) – a representative of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major General. Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Blagoveshchensk Higher Tank Command School, Military Armored Forces Academy, and Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Between 2009 and 2013, he worked as Deputy Chairman of the Staff Chiefs’ Committee of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan. From 2013 to 2017, he was the First Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

photo

Abdaly Nuraliyev (1959) – the Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management, and Rural Development.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industries.



photo

Dania Espanova (1961) – the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, Secretary of the Finance and Budget Committee. Born in Aktobe region, she graduated from the Alma-Ata Credit and Accounting College. Almaty Kazakh State Management Academy.

She has been appointed to her recent post in January 2021.




photo

Talgat Mukhtarov (1966) the Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

Born in Temirtau, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Bukenov Karaganda State University, completed higher academic courses at the National Defense University of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in January 2020.


News
