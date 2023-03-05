Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

5 March 2023, 07:00
March 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 5.

EVENTS

1996 – The Akmola Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theater opens doors. Gabit Musrepov’s Aqan seri-Aqtoqty is the first play to be staged there.

2010 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in the city of Sapporo.

2010 – The Kazakh Embassy and the European International Relations Institute jointly organize the Conference «Kazakhstan’s Presidency in the OSCE» in Brussels.

2011 – The National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosts the Congress of Kazakhstan’s Women at the Independence Palace in Astana.

2012 – The National Scientific Center of Mother and Child Health obtains the official report by the Joint Commission International (JCI). This is the first clinic in the post-Soviet space to get such international recognition in the healthcare sector.

2012 – The talks on Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO are held in Geneva.

2014 –Paralympic athletes from Kazakhstan for the first time in the country’s history earn six licenses to compete at the upcoming 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics.

2018 – The Kazakh team wins over 30 medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze, securing a top place in the overall medal standing at the Asian Grappling Championship, hosted by Bishkek.

2020 – Well-known Kazakhstani journalist and producer Aqmaral Batalova is nominated for the Exceptional Women of Excellence at the Women’s Economic Forum (WEF).


Related news
March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 13. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Read also
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Aktobe rgn to conduct 14 large-scale archeological expeditions
March 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News