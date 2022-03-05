March 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 5.

EVENTS

1996 – The Akmola Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre is opened. Gabit Musrepov’s Aqan seri-Aqtoqty becomes the first play staged there.

2010 – The solemn opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in the city of Sapporo.

2010 – The Kazakh Embassy together with the European International Relations Institute organize the Conference «Kazakhstan’s Presidency in the OSCE» in Brussels.

2011 – The National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosts the Congress of Kazakhstan’s Women at the Independence Palace in Astana city (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2012 – The National Scientific Center of Mother and Child Health obtains the official report by the Joint Commission International (JCI). This is the first clinic in the post-Soviet space to get such international recognition in the healthcare sector.

2012 – The talks on the Republic of Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO are held in Geneva.

2014 – The Kazakhstani Paralympic athletes for the first time in Kazakhstan’s sport history earn six licenses to compete at the upcoming 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympics.

2018 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivers the traditional state-of-the-nation address focusing on the Five Social Infinitives.

2018 – The Kazakh team collects over 30 medals, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze, securing a top place in the overall medal tally at the Asian Grappling Championship, held in Bishkek.

2020 – Famous Kazakh journalist and producer Aqmaral Batalova is nominated for the Exceptional Women of Excellence at the Women’s Economic Forum (WEF).