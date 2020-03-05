March 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 5.

EVENTS

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt establish diplomatic relations. In December 1991, Egypt was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan’s sovereignty. The First President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Cairo in 1993.

1996 - The Akmola Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theater is unveiled in Akmola region with the premiere of Gabit Musrepov’s play Akan seri-Aktokty.

2010 - Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens doors in the Japanese city of Sapporo.

2010 – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brussels together with the European Institute for International Relations host a conference dedicated to Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the OSCE. During the conference a video clip about Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the organization is screened.

2011 – The National Commission for Women’s and Family Affairs holds the Kazakhstan Women Congress at the Palace of Independence in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2012 – The National Research Center of Maternal and Child Health receives the Joint Commission International certificate making it one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in the post-Soviet space.

2012 – Talks on Kazakhstan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) are held in Geneva, Switzerland.

2014 – For the first time in history Kazakh parathletes grab six Olympic licenses to the Winter Paralympic Games 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

2018 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Five social initiative program.



