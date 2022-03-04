March 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of March.

NAMES

Chairperson of Autonomous Educational Organization «Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools», stateswoman and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1958 in Taldy-Korgan region (now – Almaty region). She graduated from the Kirov State University in 1979. Throughout the years of her career, Kulyash Shamshidinova worked in the sphere of education, taking up such posts as the Vice Minister of Education and Science and the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She took up her post at the AEO «Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools» back in October 2009.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1966 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the All-arms Command Training School named after I. Konev and the Military Academy named after Frunze. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2022, he was the the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

General Director and Chairman of the Board of KazTransGas Aimak JSCwas born in 1973 in Petropavlovsk. He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute for National Economy. For many years he worked in oil and gas sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan and took up his recent post in December 2020.

Deputy Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University in 1996. For the most part of his career he worked for the Ministry of Finance. Prior to his appointed to the National Bank in April 2021, he served as the First Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty regionwas born in 1977 in the town of Arkalyk in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law School in Almaty city in 1998. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2017.

Chairman of the West Kazakhstan regional courtwas born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1998 and 2002. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2020.

Deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan regionwas born in 1981 in Chimkent region (present-day – Turkestan region). He is a graduate of the Academic Innovations University and the University of London under the Bolashaq Scholarship Scheme. He was the akim (mayor) of Turkestan city between 2019 and 2021. He was designated as the deputy governor of Turkestan region in June 2021.