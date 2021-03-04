March 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of March.

NAMES

Chairperson of Autonomous Educational Organization «Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools», stateswoman and public figure of Kazakhstan Kulyash SHAMSHIDINOVA was born in 1958 in Taldy-Korgan region (now – Almaty region). She is a graduate of the Kirov State University. Throughout the years of her career, Ms Shamshidinova held many posts in the sphere of education, including Vice Minister of Education and Science and the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She took up her post at the AEO NIS back in October 2009.

Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan ZHAKSYLYKOV was born in 1966 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the All-arms Command Training School named after I. Konev and the Military Academy named after Frunze. He was appointed to the recent post in April 2014.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC KazTransGas Rustam SULEIMANOV was born in 1973 in Petropavlovsk. He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute for National Economy. He worked in oil and gas sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan for many years and took up his recent post in November 2020.

First Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik SHOLPANKULOV was born in 1976 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University. For the most part of his career he worked for the Ministry of Finance. He was designated to his recent post in March 2019.

Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty region Marat ABDRAKHMANOV was born in 1977 in the town of Arkalyk in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law School in Almaty city in 1998. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2017.

President of the West Kazakhstan regional court Rustem MYRZAKARIM was born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. He took up his recent post in February 2020.

Akim (mayor) of Turkestan city Rashid AYUPOV was born in 1981 in Chimkent region (now – Turkestan region). He is a graduate of the Academic Innovations University and the University of London under the Bolashaq Scholarship. He became the mayor of Turkestan city in July 2019.

