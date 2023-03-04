Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 March 2023, 08:00
March 4. Today’s Birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of March.

Kulyash Shamshidinova (1958) is the Chairwoman of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Autonomous Educational Organization, a political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov State University.

In 2002-2005 appointed the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, in 2005-2007 headed the Bobek National scientific and practical, educational and recreational centre. In 2007-2009 reappointed as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. she served as the CEO of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools in 2009-2019. In 2019 she was designated as the Kazakh Education and Science Minister.

Ruslan Zhaksylykov (1966) is the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Konev All-arms Command Training School and the Frunze Military Academy.

Has been serving since January 2022.




Berik Sholpankulov (1976) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University.

Has been appointed in April 2021.




Rustem Myrzakarim (1977) is the chairman of the West Kazakhstan regional court.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since February 2020.


