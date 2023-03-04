March 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline shows notable events that happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 4.

1997– Following the abolishment of the Oil and Gas Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan, the National Oil and Gas Company Kazakhoil is set up.

1999– In Almaty city, a street is named after Garifolla Kurmangaliyev.

2010– The solemn opening of the Metropolitan High-Tech Korean Culture Center takes place at the Embassy of Korea in Kazakhstan.

2014– The commemorative silver coin «Baikonur» in the «The National Treasure» issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan wins the second prize of the Vicenza Numismatica-2014 competition in Vicenza, Italy, as the best coin minted in 2012.

2015- The opening of the TURKSOY Department at the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi takes place.

2016– The monument to poetess Fariza Organsyrova is unveiled in Atyrau city.

2019– The Kazakh Literature and Culture Center is opened in the capital city of Altai Republic, Gorno-Altaysk.

2019– The Central Asian Triathlon Association is founded by the National Triathlon Federations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

2020 - The Abu Nasr Al-Farabi Center is opened at the Home of National Communities in Lithuania.

2022– A wind power station with the most powerful turbines in the country opens in Kargalinskiy district, Aktobe region.