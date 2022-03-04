March 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 4.

EVENTS

1997 – Following the abolishment of the Oil and Gas Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan, the National Oil and Gas Company Kazakhoil is set up.

1999 – In Almaty city, a street is named after Garifolla Kurmangaliyev.

2010 – The solemn opening of the Metropolitan High-Tech Korean Culture Center takes place at the Embassy of Korea in Kazakhstan.

2014 – The commemorative silver coin «Baikonur» in the «The National Treasure» issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan wins the second prize of the Vicenza Numismatica-2014 competition in Vicenza, Italy, as the best coin minted in 2012.

2015 - The opening of the TURKSOY Department at the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi takes place.

2016 – The monument to poetess Fariza Organsyrova is unveiled in Atyrau city.

2019 – The Kazakh Literature and Culture Center is opened in the capital city of Altai Republic, Gorno-Altaysk.

2019 – The Central Asian Triathlon Association is founded by the National Triathlon Federations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

2020 - The Abu Nasr Al-Farabi Center is opened at the Home of National Communities in Lithuania.