March 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Historical events for the 4th March in Kazakhstan's history:

1997 – «Kazakhoil» National Oil and Gas Company was established after the abolition of the Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry. All the rights to Kazakhstan's participation in the major oil and gas projects were passed to this company.

2010 - High technological Center of Korean Culture was opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan. The Center is notable for various spaces such as IT hall, exhibition and concert halls, a lounge room, a library and a book café.

2014 - National Bank's silver coin ‘Baikonur' from The Domain of the Republic series earns the second place at the Vicenza Numismatica-2014 international contest held in Vicenza, Italy. The coin was recognized as the best one minted in 2012.

2015 - TURKSOY Department was opened at the Oriental Studies Faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University under the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY). The department was opened as part of implementation of the programme ‘Almaty is the Capital of Islamic Culture'.

2019 - The national triathlon federations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Kazakhstan founded the Central Asian Triathlon Association (CATA).