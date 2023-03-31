March 31. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of March.

NAMES

Сomposer, honored arts figure of the Kazakh SSR, member of the board of the Union of Composers, and laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSRwas born in 1948 in Alma-Ata. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory. He composed music for operas, ballets and films.

Akim (governor) of Zhambyl regionwas born in 1967. He is a graduate of the Leningrad Agricultural Institute and the Zhambyl Humanitarian Technical University. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2022, he was the akim (head) of Baizakovsk district in Zhambyl region and then deputy governor of Zhambyl region.

Representative of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, lieutenant generalwas born in 1968 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Volsk higher military logistics system college, the Military Academy of Logistics System and Transport of Russian Defense Ministry, and the Military Academy of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces. He served as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan before being appointed to his recent post.

Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1983 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute. He was appointed to the recent post in May 2019.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administrationwas born in 1989 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the University of Warwick. Throughout his professional career, he worked at Qazaqstan TV Channel, Almaty TV Channel and then joined the Information and Communications Committee at the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2020 he was designated as deputy chief of the Internal Policy Sector of the Presidential Administration, then served as deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office. Between 2022 and 2023 he was the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2023.