March 31. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of March.

NAMES

Сomposer, honored arts figure of the Kazakh SSR, member of the board of the Union of Composers, laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR Almas SERKEBAYEV was born in 1948 in Alma-Ata. He is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire. He has dedicated most part of his life to composing musical pieces.

Deputy director of the Statistics Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Gulnara KERIMKHANOVA was born in 1961 in Zhambyl region. She is the graduate of the Moscow Textile Institute, as well as the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics. She was appointed to her recent post in December 2020.

Representative of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, lieutenant general Talgat ZHANZHUMENOV was born in 1968 in East Kazakhstan region. He is the graduate of the Volsk higher military logistics system college, the Military Academy of Logistics System and Transport of Russian Defense Ministry, and the Military Academy of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces. Prior to taking up his recent post in 2021, he served as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baubek ORALMAGAMBETOV was born in 1983 in Aktobe region. He is the graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute. He was designated to the recent post in 2019.

