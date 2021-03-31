March 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of March.

NAMES

Almas Serkebayev (1948) is the composer, honored figure of art of Kazakh SSR, member of the board of the Union of Composers, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

Gulnara Kerimkhanova (1961) is the deputy director of statistics department, Eurasian Economic Commission.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Moscow Textile Institute, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

Has been acting since December 2020.

Talgat Zhanzhumenov (1968) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Volsk higher military logistics system college, Military Academy of Logistics System and Transport of Russian Defense Ministry, Military Academy of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.

Has been serving since July 2019.









Kanat Alpysbayev (1972) is the CEO, Kazpost JSC.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers, Kentucky University, Moscow International Higher School of Business.

Has been acting since July 2020.

















Baubek Oralmagambetov (1983) is the chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute.

Has been working since May 2019.



