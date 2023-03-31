Go to the main site
    March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 31.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The first gold ingot from the Balkhash LTD mining company is sent to the National Bank’s state depositary.

    1995 – KazPost issues stamps dedicated to the outstanding figures of the world culture and the 150th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai.

    1998 – The Kazakh National Music Academy is established. The Government decreed to give it a new status and rename it the Kazakh National University of Arts.

    2011 – Kazakhstan Cinema Evenings Film Festival unveils at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

    2015 – A commemorative coin dated to the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory in the WWII is put into circulation.

    2016 – Kazakhstan and the USA adopt a joint statement on cooperation in non-proliferation and nuclear security at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C.

    2016 – The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry donates to the National Museum of Kazakhstan 968 archeological findings from the East Kazakhstan burial mounds.

    2017 – The FIDE Presidential Council decides to award 17-year-old Zhansaya Abdumalik the International Master title.

    2020 – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes a statement concerning imposing the state of emergency and anti-crisis economic and social measures in the country.

    2021 – The Turkestan Declaration is adopted following the non-formal Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
