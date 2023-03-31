Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 March 2023, 07:00
March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 31.

EVENTS

1995 – The first gold ingot from the Balkhash LTD mining company is sent to the National Bank’s state depositary.

1995 – KazPost issues stamps dedicated to the outstanding figures of the world culture and the 150th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai.

1998 – The Kazakh National Music Academy is established. The Government decreed to give it a new status and rename it the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2011 – Kazakhstan Cinema Evenings Film Festival unveils at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

2015 – A commemorative coin dated to the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory in the WWII is put into circulation.

2016 – Kazakhstan and the USA adopt a joint statement on cooperation in non-proliferation and nuclear security at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C.

2016 – The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry donates to the National Museum of Kazakhstan 968 archeological findings from the East Kazakhstan burial mounds.

2017 – The FIDE Presidential Council decides to award 17-year-old Zhansaya Abdumalik the International Master title.

2020 – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes a statement concerning imposing the state of emergency and anti-crisis economic and social measures in the country.

2021 – The Turkestan Declaration is adopted following the non-formal Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants