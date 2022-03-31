Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 31.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The first gold ingot from the Balkhash LTD mining company is sent to the National Bank’s state depositary.

    1995 – KazPost issues the stamps dedicated to the outstanding figures of the world culture and the 150th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai.

    1998 – The Kazakh National Music Academy opens its doors. The Government decreed to give it a new status and rename as the Kazakh National University of Arts.

    2011 – Kazakhstan Cinema Evenings Film Festival unveils at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

    2016 – Kazakhstan and the USA adopt a joint statement on cooperation in non-proliferation and nuclear security at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C.

    2017 – The FIDE Presidential Council decides to award 17-year-old Zhansaya Abdumalik the International Master title.

    2020 – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes a statement on imposing the state of emergency and anti-crisis economic and social measures in the country.

    2021 – The Turkestan Declaration is adopted following the non-formal Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events