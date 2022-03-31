Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 March 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 31.

EVENTS

1995 – The first gold ingot from the Balkhash LTD mining company is sent to the National Bank’s state depositary.

1995 – KazPost issues the stamps dedicated to the outstanding figures of the world culture and the 150th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai.

1998 – The Kazakh National Music Academy opens its doors. The Government decreed to give it a new status and rename as the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2011 – Kazakhstan Cinema Evenings Film Festival unveils at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

2016 – Kazakhstan and the USA adopt a joint statement on cooperation in non-proliferation and nuclear security at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C.

2017 – The FIDE Presidential Council decides to award 17-year-old Zhansaya Abdumalik the International Master title.

2020 – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes a statement on imposing the state of emergency and anti-crisis economic and social measures in the country.

2021 – The Turkestan Declaration is adopted following the non-formal Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

