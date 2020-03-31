Go to the main site
    March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 31.

    1995 – The first gold bullion melted down by Balkhash LTD mining company is placed into the National Bank’s state repository.

    1995 – KazPost issues stamps dedicated to the 150th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev.

    1998 – Kazakh National Academy of Music is established.

    2011 – Kazakh Cinema Evenings festival kicks off at Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C.

    2016 – On the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., Kazakhstan and the U.S. adopt a joint communique on cooperation in nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear security. The document contains a package of certain measures to ensure security of storage of nuclear materials. The sides also confirm common adherence to the practical interaction in this sector.

    2016 – The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan hands over 968 archaeological items found in burial mounds of the East Kazakhstan region to the National Museum.

    2017 – 17-year-old Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik becomes the first Kazakh girl awarded the International Master title by the FIDE


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
