Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 March 2020, 07:00
March 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 31.

1995 – The first gold bullion melted down by Balkhash LTD mining company is placed into the National Bank’s state repository.

1995 – KazPost issues stamps dedicated to the 150th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev.

1998 – Kazakh National Academy of Music is established.

2011 – Kazakh Cinema Evenings festival kicks off at Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C.

2016 – On the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., Kazakhstan and the U.S. adopt a joint communique on cooperation in nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear security. The document contains a package of certain measures to ensure security of storage of nuclear materials. The sides also confirm common adherence to the practical interaction in this sector.

2016 – The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan hands over 968 archaeological items found in burial mounds of the East Kazakhstan region to the National Museum.

2017 – 17-year-old Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik becomes the first Kazakh girl awarded the International Master title by the FIDE


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev