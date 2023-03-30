March 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of March.

NAMES

Scientist who explored the fauna of Kazakhstan Daniil KASHKAROV (1878-1941) was born in the Russian Empire. He worked at the Central Asian State University and studied the evolution and ecology ща vertebrate animals in the territory of Central Asian and Kazakhstan (mostly Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions). He greatly contributed to the development of psychology of animals.

Kazakhstani statesman, state councilor of justice of the 2nd class, Doctor of Judicial Science, ProfessorMaksut NARIKBAYEV(1940-2015) was born in Taldy-Kurgan region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Between 1995 and 1996, he served as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 1996 to 2000, he was the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In October 2001, he was appointed the rector of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Prominent statesman and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sergei TERESHCHENKOwas born in 1951 in Primorsky krai. He was a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, the Alma-Ata Higher Party School, and the Economics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In 1992 and 1993, he took up the post of the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Foreign Investments Agency. Between 1993 and 1994, he headed the National Commission on introduction of national currency. From 1991 to 1994, he was the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. His latest posts include the Chairman of the Board of ‘Integration’ International Foundation, and President of the National Union of Beekeepers of Kazakhstan «Bal-Ara».

Director of Research Design Institute ‘Astanagenplan’Sarsenbek ZHUNUSSOVwas born in 1960 in Taldy-Kurgan region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Architecture and Construction. Mr. Zhunussov was the head of the Department of Architecture and Urban Construction of Astana city, and the Secretary of the Architectural Council of Astana under the President. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2015.

Deputy Commander in Chief of the National Guard for Equipment and Armament, Major-general Konstantin VORONKIN was born in 1971 in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region (present-day Turkistan region). He is a graduate of the Samarkand Higher Military College of the Uzbek SSR, the National Defense University and the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in November 2020.

Kazakhstani statesmanNurlan KAPAROV(1970-2015) was born in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh State University, the Almaty Technological Institute, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government. Throughout his life, he worked at a number of Kazakhstani companies, namely Qazaqoil, Kazinvestbank, Lancaster Group Kazakhstan, and Kazatomprom.

Akim (mayor) of Balkhash town Kairat KAMZIN was born in 1976 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University and the Karaganda ‘Bolashak’ University. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2022, he served as the hed of the Construction, Architecture and Town Planning Department of Karaganda region.