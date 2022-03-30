March 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of March.

NAMES

Kazakhstani statesman, state councilor of justice of the 2nd class, Doctor of Science (Jurisprudence), Professor(1940-2015) was born in Taldy-Kurgan region. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Between 1995 and 1996, he was the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 1996 to 2000, he served as the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In October 2001, he took up the post of rector of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Chairman of the Board of ‘Integration’ International Foundation, President of the National Union of Beekeepers of Kazakhstan «Bal-Ara»was born in 1951 in Primorsky krai. He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, the Alma-Ata Higher Party School, as well as the Economics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Between 1992 and 1993, he was the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Foreign Investments Agency. From 1993 to 1994, he helmed the National Commission on introduction of national currency. Between 1991 and 1994, he served as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Director of Research Design Institute ‘Astanagenplan’was born in 1960 in Taldy-Kurgan region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Architecture and Construction. Throughout his career he was the head of the Department of Architecture and Urban Construction of Astana city, as well as the Secretary of the Architectural Council of the Kazakh capital under the President. He took up his recent post in March 2015.

Kazakhstani statesman(1970-2015) was born in Almaty city. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University, the Almaty Technological Institute, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government. Throughout his life he held many notable posts at a number of Kazakhstani companies, namely Qazaqoil, Kazinvestbank, Lancaster Group Kazakhstan, and Kazatomprom.