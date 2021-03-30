March 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of March.

Daniil Kashkarov (1878-1941) – a scholar, explorer of the fauna of Kazakhstan, PhD.

Born in Russia, he headed the Vertebrate Zoology Faculty of the Central Asian State University. He studied the evolution and ecology of vertebrate animals in Central Asia and Kazakhstan. He greatly contributed to the development of animal psychology.









Maksut Narikbayev (1940-2015) – the Statesman, State Councilor of Justice, 2nd class, higher qualification class justice, PhD, Prof.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 1995 and 1996, he acted as the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan. From 1996 to 2000, he was the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. In October 2001, he took up the post of rector of the Kazakh State Law Academy.





Sergei Tereshchenko (1951) – the Chairman of the Board of the Integration International Foundation, President of the National Union of Beekeepers of Kazakhstan «Bal-Ara».

Born in Primorsky krai, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Alma-Ata Higher Party School, Economics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Between 1992 and 1993, he served as the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Foreign Investments Agency. From 1993 to 1994, he chaired the National Commission to introduce the national currency. In the period 1991 and 1994, he acted as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Sarsenbek Zhunusov (1960) – Director of the Research Design Institute Astanagenplan.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of Architecture and Construction.

He worked as the head of the Department of Architecture and Urban Construction of Astana city, Secretary of the Architectural Council of the capital under the Kazakh President.





Nurlan Kapparov (1970-2015) – the Kazakh Statesman.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh State University, Almaty Technological Institute, John F. Kennedy School of Government.



