    March 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 30.

    EVENTS

    1992- Kazakhstan and Singapore exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

    1993- The Italian magazine Ecos sends out a special issue about Kazakhstan to its subscribers. It included an extensive interview with then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    2001 - The Association of Graduates of the Bolashak International Presidential Scholarship is set up.

    2006 - Almaty hosts the opening of the official representation of the International Association of Writers and Publicists.

    2010 - The Permanent Mission of the Organization of Islamic Conference is opened in Kazakhstan.

    2011- Almaty holds the solemn opening of the official International Tennis Academy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia Tennis.kz with its home base in Almaty city.

    2012 - The film Anshi bala by Kazakhfilm receives the award in the nomination Best Foreign Drama at the International Family Film Festival in Hollywood.

    2013 - The Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President becomes a full member of the ASPA - the American Society for Public Administration.

    2017 - The ceremony of opening of the Honorary Consulate of Norway in Kazakhstan takes place.

    2018- Kazakhstan's International News Agency Kazinform signs a memorandum of cooperation with Brazil's media holding EBC.

    2019 - 120 Kazakh soldiers are awarded UN medals in the service of peace.

    2020- Sportsmole.co.uk lists Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina in the top 10 rising stars of world tennis.

    2021 - Balapan TV channel produces the animation series about Al-Farabi's childhood and path in science.

