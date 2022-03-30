March 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 30.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan and Singapore exchange notes to establish diplomatic relations.

1993 - The Italian magainze Ecos sends out a special issue about Kazakhstan to its subscribers. It included an extensive interview with then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2001 - The Association of Graduates of the Bolashak International Presidential Scholarship is set up.

2006 - Almaty hosts the opening of the official representation of the International Association of Writers and Publicists.

2010 - The Permanent Mission of the Organization of Islamic Conference is opened in Kazakhstan.

2011 - Almaty holds the solemn opening of the official International Tennis Academy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia Tennis.kz with its home base in Almaty city.

2012 - The film anshi bala by Kazakhfilm receives the award in the nomination Best Foreign Drama at the International Family Film Festival in Hollywood.

2013 - The Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President becomes a full member of the ASPA - the American Society for Public Administration.

2017 - The ceremony of opening of the Honorary Consulate of Norway in Kazakhstan takes place.

2018 - Kazakhstan's International News Agency Kazinform signs a memorandum of cooperation with Brazil's media holding EBC.

2019 - 120 Kazakh soldiers are awarded UN medals in the service of peace.

2020 - Sportsmole.co.uk lists Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina in the top 10 rising stars of world tennis.

2021 - Balapan TV channel produces the animation series about Al-Farabi's childhood and path in science.



