March 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 30.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Singapore exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Italian Ecos magazine issues a special edition devoted to Kazakhstan in Kazakh, Russia, Italian and English.

2001 – The association of Bolashak Graduates is established to protect the rights and interests of Bolashak Scholarship holders, to unite and pull them together.

2006 – An official representation of the International Association of Writers and Publicists opens in Almaty.

2010 – The OIC opens a permanent mission in Kazakhstan.

2011 – An official opening of the International Tennis Academy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia Tennis.kz takes place in Almaty.

2011 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation a new coin The first cosmonaut.

2012 – Kazakhstan’s film Anshi Bala (A singer boy) by KazakhFilm JSC is awarded at the International Family Film Festival in Hollywood as the Best Foreign Language Drama.

2013 – The Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President becomes a full-fledged member of the ASPA, American Society for Public Administration.

2017 – An official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Norway in Kazakhstan takes place.

2018 – Kazinform International News Agency and Brazilian EBC Media Holding sign a memorandum of cooperation in the EBC Headquarters in Brasilia.



