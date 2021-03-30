Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 March 2021, 07:00
March 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 30.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Singapore exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Italian Ecos magazine issues a special edition devoted to Kazakhstan in Kazakh, Russia, Italian and English.

2001 – The association of Bolashak Graduates is established to protect the rights and interests of Bolashak Scholarship holders, to unite and pull them together.

2006 – An official representation of the International Association of Writers and Publicists opens in Almaty.

2010 – The OIC opens a permanent mission in Kazakhstan.

2011 – An official opening of the International Tennis Academy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia Tennis.kz takes place in Almaty.

2011 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation a new coin The first cosmonaut.

2012 – Kazakhstan’s film Anshi Bala (A singer boy) by KazakhFilm JSC is awarded at the International Family Film Festival in Hollywood as the Best Foreign Language Drama.

2013 – The Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President becomes a full-fledged member of the ASPA, American Society for Public Administration.

2017 – An official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Norway in Kazakhstan takes place.

2018 – Kazinform International News Agency and Brazilian EBC Media Holding sign a memorandum of cooperation in the EBC Headquarters in Brasilia.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev