    March 3. Today’s Birthday

    3 March 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of March.

    NAMES

    Serik Shaidarov (1965) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda Technic University.

    Has been serving since August 2022.

    Mukhtar Baizhumanov (1965) is the rector of the Dulati Taraz regional State University.

    Born in Taldykorgan region is a graduate of the Zhetysu Zhansugurov Teachers’ Training Institute.

    Has been working since December 2022.

    Bagdad Mussin (1983) is the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and the Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Demirel University, Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Affairs.

    Has been appointed to the post in September 2020.

