March 3. Today’s Birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of March.

NAMES

Deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Serik SHAIDAROV was born in 1965 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Karaganda State Technical University. He held various posts at the district and regional administrations of Karaganda region. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2017.





Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Secretary of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resources Management, Salimzhan NAKPAYEV was born in 1966 in Atyrau region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. For many years, he worked in Atyrau region before joining the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.





Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat MUSSIN was born in 1983 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Sultan Demirel University in 2004 and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations in 2006. Throughout his career Bagdat Mussin worked as the Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC and the Chairman of Kazpost JSC and also held government posts. He was designated to his recent post in September 2020.



