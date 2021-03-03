March 3. Today’s Birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of March.

NAMES

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resources Management Affairs,was born in 1966 in Atyrau region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute in 1991. For many years, Mr. Nakpayev worked in Atyrau region before joining the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Executive Director of National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and President of Passenger Transportation JSCwas born in 1976 in Almaty region. He is the graduate of the Al Farabi State National University. For many years he worked for oil & gas and leading transportation companies in Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2018.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1983 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Sultan Demirel University and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations. Throughout his career Mr. Mussin held many notable posts, including Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC and Chairman of Kazpost JSC. He was a member of the National Council of Public Trust under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.