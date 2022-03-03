March 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 3.

DATES

World Wildlife Day proclaimed at the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 20 December 2013 is marked on March 3 each year.

The International Writers' Day is observed every March 3 all around the world. The Day was proposed by the International Congress of PEN Club.

World Hearing Day is observed on March 3. Its objectives are to share information and promote actions towards the prevention of hearing loss and improved hearing care.

EVENTS

1993 – The Heads of State of the five Central Asian countries found the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

2010 – Kazakhstani writer Herold Belger is awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for the contribution to the development of mutual understanding between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Germany.

2010 – Astana city hosts the opening of the Embassy of Finland in Kazakhstan.

2011 – Nurtai Sabilyanov, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, receives the International Award after Queen Victoria in London.

2014 – Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten wins the Breakthrough of the Year nomination of the National Athlete of the Year contest.

2017 – The Kazakh team in road cycling wins the Asia Championship in Bahrain, claiming five golden, three silver, and three bronze medals.

2017 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen becomes Kazakhstan’s First President Fund Prize laureate.

2018 – The official ceremony of signing the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons takes place.

2021 - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov awards the Dostyk Order to the only Manas-teller in Kazakhstan, writer, playwright Bayangali Alimzhanov.



