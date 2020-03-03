Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 March 2020, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 3.

1993 – Leaders of five of Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) initiate to establish the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

2010 – Kazakhstani writer Gerold Belger is awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for a significant contribution to the development of mutual understanding between the peoples of Germany and Kazakhstan.

2010 – The Embassy of the Republic of Finland opens doors in Kazakh capital.

2014 – Late Kazakh figure skater, bronze medalist of the 22nd Sochi Winter Olympics Denis Ten becomes a winner of the Sportsman of the Year republican contest.

2017 – Kazakh cycling team wins Asian Championships in Bahrein. The team grabbed 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals and stood the first in the overall team ranking.

2017 – Popular Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, who represented Kazakhstan at China's I'm a Singer contest, is named a laureate of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan.

2018 – An official ceremony of signing the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by Kazakhstan takes place. The document was signed by Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Umarov. Kazakhstan became the 57th signatory of the Treaty.


