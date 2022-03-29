March 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of March.

NAMES

Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev (1896-1986) – a livestock farmer, breeder, two-time Hero of Socialist Labor.

He was born in Zhambyl region. he heavily contributed to selections and breeding caracul sheep.

Botagoz Akanayeva (1971) is the painter, member of the Academy of Fine Arts of Kazakhstan, member of the Youth Association of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan, member of the UNESCO International Association of Art Critics (AICA).

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Gogol Alma-Ata Art College, passed internship at the Fabrice de Villeneuve Painting Studio in Canada in 1997-1999.

She has the patent for the development of relief painting combining textiles and ceramics.



