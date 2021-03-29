Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2021, 08:00
March 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of March.

photo

Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev (1896-1986) – a livestock farmer, breeder, two-time Hero of Socialist Labor.

He was born in Zhambyl region. Between 1957 and 1965, he was the initiator of expansion of the sheep breeding area in the country, was among the first to apply the method of artificial insemination of sheep. He hugely contributed to the selection and improvement of the Karakul sheep breeds.

He served as Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR of the 3th-4th convocation.

photo

Botagoz Akanayeva (1971) – painter, active member of the Academy of Fine Arts of Kazakhstan, member of the Youth Association of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan, active member of the International Association of Art Critics under UNESCO.

Born in Alma-Ata region, she graduated from the Decorative Theatre Faculty of the Gogol Alma-Ata Art College, undertook an internship at the Fabrice de Villeneuve Painting Studio. Most of her works are made in relief painting techniques using different techniques and materials.

Her works are in the collections of the Tretyakov Gallery, Kasteev State Museum of Art, Vilafamés Museum of Contemporary Art, Montreal Municipal Museum, as well as in private collections in Kazakhstan, Russia, the USA, France, and so on.

She holds the patent for the development of relief paining with the introduction of textile and ceramics.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana