March 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 29.

EVENTS

2006 – The publication of Kazakh newspaper is resumed.

2013 – The opening of the first Diabetes Center and a school established under the Center is held at the Professor’s Clinic of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

2014 – The first Kazakh comic opera Aisulu premieres at the Abai State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Almaty city.

2016 – A collection of works by 25 Kazakh authors called Hüzün Kuşağı (Stories of the Great Steppe) is issued in the Turkish language.

2017 – A collection of essays about Abai in the Azerbaijani language is presented at the Baku State University.

2017 – The photo of Dimash Kudaibergen is shown on the LED display in Times Square in New York.

2017 – Kazakhstan for the first time participates in the African, Asia and Latin America Film Festival with Silk Road of Marco Polo film. The film won the special prize of the Festival.

2022 – The DAZN streaming service publishes the top-five active boxers from Asia, which included Gennady Golovkin.



