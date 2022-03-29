March 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 29.

EVENTS

1994 – Then President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev puts forward the idea of creation of the Eurasian Economic Union while delivering a lecture at the M.Lomonosov Moscow State University.

1996 – A monument to Kazakh akyn Bukhar zhyrau is unveiled in Bayanauyl village in Pavlodar region.

2006 – Publication of the ‘Qazaq’ newspaper is resumed. It was published back in 1913-1918.

2007 – Then President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is honored with the Best Governed Muslim State Award established by the editorial board of English-language newspaper ‘Pakistan Observer’.

2012 – Ukraine sends to Kazakhstan a unique document – a list of Kazakhstani soldiers who died during the WWII and were considered MIA.

2013 – The opening of the first Diabetes Center and the school established under the Center takes place at the Professor’s Clinic of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

2014 – The first Kazakh comic opera ‘Aisulu’ premieres at the Abai State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet in Almaty city.

2016 – The collection of works by 25 Kazakh authors called ‘Hüzün Kuşağı’ (Stories of the Great Steppe) is published in Turkish.

2017 – A collection of essays about Abai in the Azerbaijani language is presented at the Baku State University with the participation of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

2017 – A photo of Dimash Qudaibergen appears on the LED display in Times Square in New York.

2017 – For the first time ever Kazakhstan participates in the African, Asian and Latin American Film Festival with ‘Silk Road of Marco Polo’ film. It wins the special prize at the festival.

2021 – A special award for the merited teachers of Kazakhstan is launched in the country for the first time. Over 20 merited teachers from all regions of the country become recipients of the award.



