    March 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 29.

    EVENTS


    1994 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests an idea to create the Eurasian Economic Union.

    2006 – Qazaq sociopolitical and literary newspaper, published in 1913-1918, comes out.

    2012 – Kazakhstan receives a unique document – the list of soldiers from Kazakhstan, who died in the concentration camp Grosslazaret.

    2013 – The country’s first Diabetes Centre and Diabetes School open at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh Medical University professor’s clinic in Almaty.

    2014 – National Archives in Helsinki presents Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s representative registration cards of 27 Kazakhstani war prisoners staying in the territory of Finland in 1941-1945.

    2016 – The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey in cooperation with TURKSOY publishes Hüzün Kuşağı, the collection of stories of 25 authors from Kazakhstan, in Turkish.

    2017 – The Baku State University with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan presents the collection of works of the great Kazakh poet, writer and philosopher, Abai, in Azerbaijani.

    2017 – A photo of Dimash Kudaibergen appears on the main LED display on Times Square in New York.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
