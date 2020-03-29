Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2020, 07:00
March 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 29.

EVENTS


1994 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests an idea to create the Eurasian Economic Union.

2006 – Qazaq sociopolitical and literary newspaper, published in 1913-1918, comes out.

2012 – Kazakhstan receives a unique document – the list of soldiers from Kazakhstan, who died in the concentration camp Grosslazaret.

2013 – The country’s first Diabetes Centre and Diabetes School open at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh Medical University professor’s clinic in Almaty.

2014 – National Archives in Helsinki presents Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s representative registration cards of 27 Kazakhstani war prisoners staying in the territory of Finland in 1941-1945.

2016 – The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey in cooperation with TURKSOY publishes Hüzün Kuşağı, the collection of stories of 25 authors from Kazakhstan, in Turkish.

2017 – The Baku State University with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan presents the collection of works of the great Kazakh poet, writer and philosopher, Abai, in Azerbaijani.

2017 – A photo of Dimash Kudaibergen appears on the main LED display on Times Square in New York.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev