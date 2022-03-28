Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 28. Today's Birthdays

    28 March 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of March.

    NAMES

    Madi Bapiuly (1880-1921) is the Kazakh akyn, singer and composer. His songs were used by Brussilovsky in the first Kazakh national operas such as Karakesek, Shirkin-ai, Madi, Kyz Zhibek.

    Zhasulan Shaimardanov (1955) is the rector of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

    Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training Institute.

    Has been working since March 2015.

    Abzal Yeraliyev (1960) is the statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda affiliate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration engineering institute.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    5 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary