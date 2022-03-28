March 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of March.

NAMES

Madi Bapiuly (1880-1921) is the Kazakh akyn, singer and composer. His songs were used by Brussilovsky in the first Kazakh national operas such as Karakesek, Shirkin-ai, Madi, Kyz Zhibek.

Zhasulan Shaimardanov (1955) is the rector of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been working since March 2015.

Abzal Yeraliyev (1960) is the statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda affiliate of the Dzhambul hydro-melioration engineering institute.



