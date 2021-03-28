Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 28. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of March.

photo

Madi Bapiuly (1880-1921) – the Kazakh akyn, singer, and composer.

He was from the Taz Shanshar subsort, Karakesek sort, Argyn tribe. He was known for his singing and playing the dombra since the childhood.

His songs were used by Yevgeny Brusilovsky in the first Kazakh national operas Karakesek, Shirkin-ai, Madi, and Kyz Zhibek.



photo

Zhasulan Shaimardanov (1955) – rector of the D.Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Pavlodar Pedagogical Institute.

Between 2011 and 2012, he worked as Director of the Department of Higher Education and Postgraduate Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

In 2012, he joined the S.Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University as the first Vice Rector, Vice Rector for strategic planning, social and educational work.

From 2012 to 2014, he worked as Director of the Education Inspection Department of the Pavlodar region’s Committee on inspection in education and science of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

In the period 2014 and 2015, he served as Director of the Department of Higher Education, Postgraduate Education, and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

photo

Abzal Yeraliyev (1960) – the Statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kyzylorda branch of the Dzhambulsk Hydrotechnical Engineering Institute in 1982.

He was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.


