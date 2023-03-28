March 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 28.

EVENTS

1920 – In Semey, the Center for documentation of the modern history of East Kazakhstan region is set up.

1994 – The first official visit of former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Russian Federation takes place.

2000 – The Sh.Aimanov Kazakh Film Plant, National Production Center, Kazkinoprokat, and State Film Fund are merged into the Sh.Aimanov Kazakh Film national company.

2003 – The first phase of the 448.8km Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline worth $160mln and with the capacity of 6 million tons a year is officially launched.

2017 – Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova wins first place at the HD Bank Cup International Open Chess in Vietnam.

2017 – The Astana International Financial Center joins the Vantage Financial Centres.

2019 – The film River by Emir Baigazin, which premiered at the 75th Venice Film Festival, is released in Kazakhstan.

2019 – Kostanay native Sergei Polikarpov sets the new 3,000 meters running record of 8 minutes and 43.11 seconds at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Toruń, Poland,

2021 – Kazakhstan’s Meiram Nurtazin joins the AIBA Competitions Committee, and Yermakhan Ibraimov the AIBA Champions and Veterans Committee.