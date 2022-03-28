Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 28.

    EVENTS

    1920 – The modern history resource centre of East Kazakhstan region is founded.

    1994 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays the first official visit to the Russian Federation.

    2000 – The Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film Studios, National Production Centre, Kazkinoprokat, and State Film Fund are reorganized into the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film National Company.

    2003 – The first line of the 448.8 km-long Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline worth USD 160mln with the capacity of 6 million tons a year is officially put onstream.

    2007 – The first edition of the Magzhan literary journal goes out.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Dinara Saduakassova wins top honors in the Women's World Chess Championship in Vietnam.

    2017 – Kazakh students in London represent Kazakhstan’s culture as part of the Nauryz Spring Festival of Central Asian countries.

    2017 – The Astana International Financial Center joins the Vantage Financial Centres.

    2019 – Reka (The River) feature movie directed by Emir Baigazin, which was premiered at the 75th Venice Film Festival, is released in Kazakhstan.

    2019 – Kazakhstan’s Sergei Polikarpov breaks the new world record in 3,000 metre-run clocking 43.11 seconds at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Toruń, Poland.

    2021 – The AIBA appoints two Kazakhstanis as the members of their managing bodies.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events