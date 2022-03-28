Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 March 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 28.

EVENTS

1920 – The modern history resource centre of East Kazakhstan region is founded.

1994 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays the first official visit to the Russian Federation.

2000 – The Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film Studios, National Production Centre, Kazkinoprokat, and State Film Fund are reorganized into the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film National Company.

2003 – The first line of the 448.8 km-long Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline worth USD 160mln with the capacity of 6 million tons a year is officially put onstream.

2007 – The first edition of the Magzhan literary journal goes out.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Dinara Saduakassova wins top honors in the Women's World Chess Championship in Vietnam.

2017 – Kazakh students in London represent Kazakhstan’s culture as part of the Nauryz Spring Festival of Central Asian countries.

2017 – The Astana International Financial Center joins the Vantage Financial Centres.

2019 – Reka (The River) feature movie directed by Emir Baigazin, which was premiered at the 75th Venice Film Festival, is released in Kazakhstan.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Sergei Polikarpov breaks the new world record in 3,000 metre-run clocking 43.11 seconds at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Toruń, Poland.

2021 – The AIBA appoints two Kazakhstanis as the members of their managing bodies.


