    March 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 28.

    EVENTS

    1920 - The East Kazakhstan Region Contemporary History Documentation Center is established in Semey.

    1994 - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, makes the first official visit to the Russian Federation. The sides sign 23 Kazakh-Russian documents on political, economic, military, and humanitarian cooperation.

    2003 - The Kenkiyak-Atyrau section of the Kazakhstan-China Oil Pipeline is put into operation.

    2017 - Kazakhstan's Dinara Saduakassova tops podium at the 7th HDBank Cup International Open Chess tournament.

    2017 - Kazakh students in London present the culture of Kazakhstan within the framework of Nauryz, spring festival of the Central Asian countries.

    2019 - The film «The River», directed by Emir Baygazin, is released in Kazakhstan, the world premiere of which was held at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

    2019 – Sergey Polikarpov, native of Kostanay, sets a new world record in 3,000 m running at the World Championships in Athletics, held in the Polish city of Torun. The athlete from Kazakhstan set the world record covering the distance in 9 minutes 43.11 seconds.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
