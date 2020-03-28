Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 March 2020, 07:00
March 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 28.

EVENTS

1920 - The East Kazakhstan Region Contemporary History Documentation Center is established in Semey.

1994 - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, makes the first official visit to the Russian Federation. The sides sign 23 Kazakh-Russian documents on political, economic, military, and humanitarian cooperation.

2003 - The Kenkiyak-Atyrau section of the Kazakhstan-China Oil Pipeline is put into operation.

2017 - Kazakhstan's Dinara Saduakassova tops podium at the 7th HDBank Cup International Open Chess tournament.

2017 - Kazakh students in London present the culture of Kazakhstan within the framework of Nauryz, spring festival of the Central Asian countries.

2019 - The film «The River», directed by Emir Baygazin, is released in Kazakhstan, the world premiere of which was held at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

2019 – Sergey Polikarpov, native of Kostanay, sets a new world record in 3,000 m running at the World Championships in Athletics, held in the Polish city of Torun. The athlete from Kazakhstan set the world record covering the distance in 9 minutes 43.11 seconds.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev