    March 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 March 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of March.

    NAMES

    Serik Abdrakhmanov (1966) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

    Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

    Has been working since May 2014.






    Aigul Sadvokassova (1973) is the deputy director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research.

    Graduated form the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Has been serving since June 2020.

