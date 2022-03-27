Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 March 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of March.

    NAMES

    Galimkair Mutanov (1957) is the octor of Science, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1957 in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in Almaty and the Moscow Mining Institute.

    Serik Abdrakhmanov (1966) is the Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1966 in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

    Has been serving since May 2014.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    5 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary