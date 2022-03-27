Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 27. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 March 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of March.

NAMES

photo

Galimkair Mutanov (1957) is the octor of Science, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1957 in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in Almaty and the Moscow Mining Institute.

photo

Serik Abdrakhmanov (1966) is the Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1966 in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since May 2014.


