Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 March 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of March.

    NAMES

    Doctor of Science, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galimkair MUTANOV was born in 1957 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in Almaty and the Moscow Mining Institute in Russia. He headed the North Kazakhstan State University in Petropavlovsk and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University throughout his professional career. He also served as the First Vice Minister of Education and Science in 2002-2003. Mutanov was appointed as the rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in October 2010 and stepped down from the post in 2021.

    Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik ABDRAKHMANOV was born in 1966 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University. He was appointed as the judge of the Supreme Court in May 2014. Prior to that he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and at various courts in the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region