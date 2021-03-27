March 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of March.

NAMES

Doctor of Science, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1957 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in Almaty and the Moscow Mining Institute in Russia. He headed the North Kazakhstan State University in Petropavlovsk and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University throughout his professional career. He also served as the First Vice Minister of Education and Science in 2002-2003. Mutanov was appointed as the rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in October 2010 and stepped down from the post in 2021.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1966 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University. He was appointed as the judge of the Supreme Court in May 2014. Prior to that he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and at various courts in the country.